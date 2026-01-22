Oscar nominations are this morning. ‘Sinners’ could make history

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, foreground from left, Michael B. Jordan and Omar Benson Miller in a scene from "Sinners." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 12:07 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 8:08 am.

Horror films have traditionally been left out of the Oscars, but when nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are announced Thursday, Ryan Coogler’s vampire tale “Sinners” could make history.

Nominations will read at 8:30 a.m. Eastern by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. Viewers can tune in live to Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s digital platforms and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

No movie has ever landed more than 14 nominations — something achieved only by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.” But “Sinners” could top that mark with a heap of nods for its lush craft, Coogler’s writing and direction, and Michael B. Jordan’s acting (it would be his first nomination).

Right with it will likely be Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which has coasted through awards season as the clear frontrunner. The father-daughter revolutionary comedy could land 14 nominations of its own, including five or even six acting nominations.

Whatever the final tally is, Warner Bros. is poised for its best Oscar showing in the 102-year-old studio’s history. Both “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” should lead Warner Bros. to a record haul even as the studio prepares for its sale to Netflix. Earlier this week, Netflix amended its $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery to an all-cash offer, sweetening its offer over that of Paramount Skydance.

This year, the Oscars are introducing a new category for casting. That new honor will help “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” pad their already impressive stats.

Ten films will be nominated for best picture. Along with the two favorites, movies such as the Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value,” the Shakespeare drama “Hamnet” and the table tennis odyssey “Marty Supreme” are expected to be in the mix.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be televised live on ABC and Hulu. YouTube’s new deal to exclusively air won’t take effect until 2029. This year, Conan O’Brien will return as host.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

14h ago

Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons. Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate...

13h ago

3 boys charged after stolen SUV crash in Whitby leads police to jewellery store robbery suspect

Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store...

1h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

14h ago

Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons. Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate...

13h ago

3 boys charged after stolen SUV crash in Whitby leads police to jewellery store robbery suspect

Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

13h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

16h ago

0:48
Skier triggers avalanche at Banff National Park

Video captured the moment a skier was swept by a size two avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area in Banff National Park, but narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

19h ago

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

18h ago

More Videos