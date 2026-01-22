Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

On Jan. 20, officers arrested Terrance James Noonan, 38, of Toronto. He is charged with sexual assault and failure to subsequently attend court. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 22, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 11:28 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area around 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for reports of a suspicious incident. According to police, a woman was waiting at a TTC bus stop when she noticed a man approaching her. Investigators allege the man then sexually assaulted her.

A bystander intervened, prompting the suspect to cross the street and leave the area. Police launched an investigation and identified a suspect in the days that followed.

On Jan. 20, officers arrested Terrance James Noonan, 38, of Toronto. He is charged with sexual assault and fail to subsequently attend court.

Noonan was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.

Police have released an image of the accused and say they are concerned there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

