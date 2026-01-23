breaking

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested after years on the run: report

The U.S. Department of Justice says Ryan Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and Andrew Clark are also responsible for allegedly directing the murders of four people in Ontario. Photo: FBI.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 23, 2026 9:34 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 9:56 am.

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after years of evading authorities, according to reporting from NBC News.

Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational drug‑trafficking organization that investigators say moved staggering quantities of cocaine across the U.S.–Mexico border. American officials have accused him of overseeing a pipeline capable of importing roughly 60 metric tons of cocaine per year into the Los Angeles area using semitrucks operating out of Mexico.

The FBI had elevated Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted list in March, placing a $15‑million reward on information leading to his arrest or prosecution — one of the highest bounties ever offered for a fugitive with Canadian ties.

FBI Director Kash Patel publicly compared Wedding to notorious cartel leaders such as Pablo Escobar and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, citing both the volume of drugs allegedly moved and the violence associated with the organization.

While officials have not yet disclosed where or how Wedding was apprehended, NBC News reports that multiple agencies were involved in the operation.

Patel is expected to uncover details of Wedding’s arrest at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.

Related:

In raids carried out in Mexico City and the surrounding state of Mexico, U.S. authorities seized dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Wedding, valued at an estimated US$40 million. Other items seized included two vehicles, artwork and what Mexican authorities described as two Olympic medals.

Wedding represented Canada in snowboarding at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. After his athletic career ended, investigators say he turned to organized crime, building a narcotics empire that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described as “one of the most prolific and violent drug-trafficking organizations in this world.”

New indictments announced in November accuse Wedding of ordering the murder of a federal witness, who was shot five times in the head before he could testify against him. Among the seven people arrested in Canada was Wedding’s attorney, Deepak Paradkar, who allegedly advised him to have the witness killed.

An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File).
