Poilievre pledges co-operation, calls for action from Liberals as Parliament returns

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 7:54 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the prime minister to deliver results as Parliament resumes next week.

In a letter to Mark Carney, Poilievre says he’s offering to help fast-track policies to enact trade deals, make groceries more affordable, fix the bail system and approve major projects.

The Tory leader is also offering that members of his caucus could travel to the U.S. or other trading partners as part of bipartisan delegations.

Poilievre’s letter opened with a quote from Carney’s now-viral speech at the World Economic Forum this week.

Carney told the crowd in Davos, Switzerland, that “a country that can’t feed itself, fuel itself, or defend itself has few options.”

Poilievre says Canada can’t do any of those things, despite Carney’s “rhetoric.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it goes through with a trade deal with China. Trump posted on his Truth Social media account that if Prime Minister...

breaking

20m ago

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow Sunday

A winter storm and cold warning remain in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario on Saturday. Environment Canada says the bitterly cold temperatures which settled in overnight will continue...

2h ago

You're at risk of frostbite in this bitterly cold weather. Here's what to know

TORONTO — As bitterly cold temperatures plunge much of the country into a deep freeze, emergency doctors and public health experts are warning people to protect themselves from frostbite. In some...

2h ago

Police investigate after man shows up with gunshot wound at North York hospital

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances of an overnight shooting in North York. Investigators say a man walked into North York General Hospital in the Leslie Street and Highway 401 area just...

52m ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it goes through with a trade deal with China. Trump posted on his Truth Social media account that if Prime Minister...

breaking

20m ago

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow Sunday

A winter storm and cold warning remain in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario on Saturday. Environment Canada says the bitterly cold temperatures which settled in overnight will continue...

2h ago

You're at risk of frostbite in this bitterly cold weather. Here's what to know

TORONTO — As bitterly cold temperatures plunge much of the country into a deep freeze, emergency doctors and public health experts are warning people to protect themselves from frostbite. In some...

2h ago

Police investigate after man shows up with gunshot wound at North York hospital

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances of an overnight shooting in North York. Investigators say a man walked into North York General Hospital in the Leslie Street and Highway 401 area just...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico

Alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested in Mexico City, according to the FBI. Michelle Mackey reports on what we know so far.

11h ago

3:12
Extreme cold coming Saturday, snow on Sunday

Extremely cold temperatures will make their way through the GTA on Saturday, followed by heavy snow on Sunday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

2h ago

1:02
Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested by FBI

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding is shown in handcuffs amid a cluster of FBI agents after being escorted off a plane from Mexico.

16h ago

2:12
Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico 

Alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested in Mexico City, according to the FBI. Michelle Mackey reports on what we know so far.

16h ago

1:12
Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding arrested

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was among the FBI’s top fugitives, has been arrested in Mexico and now faces charges related to multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness.

19h ago

More Videos