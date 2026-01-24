Poilievre pledges co-operation, calls for action from Liberals as Parliament returns

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the prime minister to deliver results as Parliament resumes next week.

In a letter to Mark Carney, Poilievre says he’s offering to help fast-track policies to enact trade deals, make groceries more affordable, fix the bail system and approve major projects.

The Tory leader is also offering that members of his caucus could travel to the U.S. or other trading partners as part of bipartisan delegations.

Poilievre’s letter opened with a quote from Carney’s now-viral speech at the World Economic Forum this week.

Carney told the crowd in Davos, Switzerland, that “a country that can’t feed itself, fuel itself, or defend itself has few options.”

Poilievre says Canada can’t do any of those things, despite Carney’s “rhetoric.”