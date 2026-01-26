A man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed aboard a GO Transit train early Monday morning near Weston station.

Emergency crews were called just after 12:40 a.m. for reports of an assault on a westbound train travelling through Toronto.

Toronto paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio the victim — an adult male — was able to exit the train at Weston GO station, where first responders located him with stab wounds. The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Toronto police say the male suspect is described as possibly Indigenous and was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing and whether the victim and suspect knew each other.