Man seriously injured after stabbing aboard GO Train near Weston Station

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2026 6:06 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 6:41 am.

A man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed aboard a GO Transit train early Monday morning near Weston station.

Emergency crews were called just after 12:40 a.m. for reports of an assault on a westbound train travelling through Toronto.

Toronto paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio the victim — an adult male — was able to exit the train at Weston GO station, where first responders located him with stab wounds. The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Toronto police say the male suspect is described as possibly Indigenous and was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black running shoes. 

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing and whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson's 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto's snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

33m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

17m ago

OPP reports 200 crashes, 150 stuck vehicles as highways remain hazardous Monday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

24m ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTHA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTHA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

updated

52m ago

Top Stories

Pearson's 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto's snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

33m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

17m ago

OPP reports 200 crashes, 150 stuck vehicles as highways remain hazardous Monday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

24m ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTHA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTHA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

updated

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

9h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

12h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

17h ago

3:42
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to Toronto and GTHA

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

17h ago

2:19
Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

A major winter storm is set to hit Toronto and the GTHA on Sunday, creating some pretty serious travel issues. An orange winter storm warning is calling for snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm.

23h ago

More Videos