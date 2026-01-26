Nearly 500 workers at the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto (CAS) are on the verge of walking off the job within weeks after 82 per cent of members voted strongly in favour of a strike.

CUPE Local 2316 – which represents the workers – filed a “no board” report on Monday, triggering a countdown for the union to be in a legal strike position as early as February 13, 2026.

Earlier this month, the union formally notified CAS Toronto that current working conditions are preventing workers from meeting their obligations under the Child, Youth and Family Services Act.

The organization exists to provide child protection services and mostly investigates reports of abuse or neglect of children, but the union says burnout, job eliminations and cuts to internal and preventative programs are creating critical gaps in service delivery and increasing the risk of serious harm to children. It partly blames the issues on years of provincial underfunding.

The Children’s Aid Society’s Toronto office is shown in this picture. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

“Our members have been more than clear,” said Aubrey Gonsalves, President of CUPE Local 2316. “Workers are exhausted, services are being cut to the bone, and the employer is still refusing to address the staffing crisis.”

“This is no longer sustainable, and it is no longer safe for workers and the children, youth and families we support,” she added. “We care deeply for the children, youth and families we serve, but we can no longer accept or work in these conditions.”

The union is calling on the provincial government to immediately increase funding for child welfare. It is also asking CAS Toronto to “return to the table with solutions that address workload, staffing, and service delivery to avoid a strike and provide the supports children and families deserve.”

CityNews reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for comment, but did not hear back.