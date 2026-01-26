Staff at Children’s Aid Society of Toronto on the verge of striking due to work conditions, union says

Children's Aid society of Toronto building sign: The organization exist to provide child protection services. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images) © 2016 Roberto Machado Noa

By Denio Lourenco

Posted January 26, 2026 2:30 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 2:34 pm.

Nearly 500 workers at the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto (CAS) are on the verge of walking off the job within weeks after 82 per cent of members voted strongly in favour of a strike.

CUPE Local 2316 – which represents the workers – filed a “no board” report on Monday, triggering a countdown for the union to be in a legal strike position as early as February 13, 2026.

Earlier this month, the union formally notified CAS Toronto that current working conditions are preventing workers from meeting their obligations under the Child, Youth and Family Services Act.

The organization exists to provide child protection services and mostly investigates reports of abuse or neglect of children, but the union says burnout, job eliminations and cuts to internal and preventative programs are creating critical gaps in service delivery and increasing the risk of serious harm to children. It partly blames the issues on years of provincial underfunding.

The Children’s Aid Society’s Toronto office is shown in this picture. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

“Our members have been more than clear,” said Aubrey Gonsalves, President of CUPE Local 2316. “Workers are exhausted, services are being cut to the bone, and the employer is still refusing to address the staffing crisis.”

“This is no longer sustainable, and it is no longer safe for workers and the children, youth and families we support,” she added. “We care deeply for the children, youth and families we serve, but we can no longer accept or work in these conditions.”

The union is calling on the provincial government to immediately increase funding for child welfare. It is also asking CAS Toronto to “return to the table with solutions that address workload, staffing, and service delivery to avoid a strike and provide the supports children and families deserve.”

CityNews reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for comment, but did not hear back.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2h ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

2h ago

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

4h ago

Carney defends Canada's Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling...

59m ago

Top Stories

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2h ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

2h ago

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

4h ago

Carney defends Canada's Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

5h ago

1:21
Toronto commuters buried in more than 60 cm of snow

As Toronto wakes up to more than 60 cm of snow, commuters are struggling to go about their day as sidewalks and roads are blanketed in snow.

6h ago

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

16h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

19h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

January 25, 2026 2:53 pm EST EST

More Videos