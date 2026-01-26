Maple Leafs’ Nylander apologizes after flipping off camera

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) reacts as he skates on a break in the play during third period NHL hockey action against the Utah Mammoth in Toronto, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Sammy Kogan/CP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2026 7:06 am.

William Nylander is apologizing after acting out in what he called a “moment of frustration.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward issued an apology on social media after showing the middle finger to a broadcast camera in the third period of Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“Only love for Leafs Nation. Sorry about my moment of frustration today! I didn’t mean to upset anyone. Looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands. Love, Willy,” Nylander said in an Instagram story post.

Nylander was spotted by the camera while in the press box, as he’s missed the last five games with a groin injury.

The forward was sitting alongside fellow Leafs scratches Chris Tanev, Dakota Joshua, Calle Jarnkrok and Philippe Myers, and when he noticed the camera panned towards him, he decided to make the gesture while smiling.

The NHL is looking at the incident to determine if there will be any supplemental discipline, Sportsnet can confirm.

Back in 2011, then-Boston Bruins defenceman Andrew Ference was fined $2,500 for raising the middle finger of his glove at Montreal fans after scoring a goal in a playoff series against the Canadiens.

One of the Leafs’ most important players, Nylander has 17 goals and 31 assists in 37 games this season. Toronto has struggled mightily in his absence, going 1-4 over the stretch and losing its last four.

