Man arrested after firearm discharged in Queen and Bathurst area

Toronto police on the scene of a firearm discharge in the Queen and Bathurst streets area early in the morning on May 14. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 14, 2026 8:09 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 8:10 am.

A man has been arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm in the Queen and Bathurst streets area early Thursday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

One man was arrested on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police say they don’t know how the person was injured.

No further injuries were reported.

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