Man arrested after firearm discharged in Queen and Bathurst area
Posted May 14, 2026 8:09 am.
Last Updated May 14, 2026 8:10 am.
A man has been arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm in the Queen and Bathurst streets area early Thursday morning.
Toronto police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
One man was arrested on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police say they don’t know how the person was injured.
No further injuries were reported.