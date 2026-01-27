Jiu-jitsu star rolling to early success on the mats

Zayyan Singh

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted January 27, 2026 11:42 am.

Zayyan Singh is a standout student-athlete, competing in and regularly winning his age-level jiu-jitsu competitions. The elementary school student says he wants to encourage his peers to try the sport, given its physical and mental demand, but also because “it’s just so fun.”

Zayyan Singh

