Jiu-jitsu star rolling to early success on the mats

Zayyan Singh is a standout student-athlete, competing in and regularly winning his age-level jiu-jitsu competitions. The elementary school student says he wants to encourage his peers to try the sport, given its physical and mental demand, but also because “it’s just so fun.”

