Air Canada and Unifor begin contract talks for the airline’s customer service agents

Seen through a barrier with an Air Canada logo on it, passengers check in for an international Air Canada flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 12:53 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 1:00 pm.

Air Canada and the union representing its customer service agents, who work at airports and call centres, have begun contract talks.

Unifor says it has opened collective bargaining on behalf of its nearly 6,000 members working at Air Canada locations across the country.

Tammy Moore, president of Unifor Local 2002, says the workers deserve improved wages, predictable schedules, and working conditions that allow them to do their jobs properly.

Unifor’s current contract with Air Canada expires on Feb. 28.

The contract talks follow a labour dispute between Air Canada and its flight attendants last year.

The airline was forced to cancel flights and disrupt the plans of travellers after more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike in August 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Have a street parking permit? You may have to move your vehicle for snow removal, or get towed

The City of Toronto is giving residents with street parking permits a heads-up that they may have to move their vehicles to accommodate snow removal, or face possible fines or potential towing. In an...

50m ago

'They're running': Air2 video captures suspects jumping from window in $150K York Region break‑in bust

York Regional Police (YRP) say four men have been charged in connection with a months‑long series of residential break‑and‑enters across Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill — an investigation that...

1h ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

1h ago

1 critically injured, OPP searching for person who fled scene of crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

An overnight crash on Highway 410 in Brampton left one man with life‑threatening injuries and shut down the northbound lanes for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together a chaotic chain of events...

1h ago

Top Stories

Have a street parking permit? You may have to move your vehicle for snow removal, or get towed

The City of Toronto is giving residents with street parking permits a heads-up that they may have to move their vehicles to accommodate snow removal, or face possible fines or potential towing. In an...

50m ago

'They're running': Air2 video captures suspects jumping from window in $150K York Region break‑in bust

York Regional Police (YRP) say four men have been charged in connection with a months‑long series of residential break‑and‑enters across Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill — an investigation that...

1h ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

1h ago

1 critically injured, OPP searching for person who fled scene of crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

An overnight crash on Highway 410 in Brampton left one man with life‑threatening injuries and shut down the northbound lanes for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together a chaotic chain of events...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

3h ago

0:52
Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 410 sends four people to hospital

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

3h ago

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

January 27, 2026 12:08 pm EST EST

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

January 27, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

5:10
Dental surgeon overcomes the odds to keep his career

A dental surgeon in the GTA almost lost his life and his career after he was hit by a car. He shares his remarkable story of how he has managed to start operating again despite his challenging injury.

January 27, 2026 1:33 pm EST EST

More Videos