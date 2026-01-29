Trump’s border czar suggests a possible drawdown in Minnesota, but only after ‘cooperation’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota could be reduced, but only if state and local officials cooperate, President Donald Trump’s border czar said Thursday, noting he has “zero tolerance” for protesters who assault federal officers or impede the ongoing operation in the Twin Cities.

Tom Homan addressed reporters for the first time since the president sent him to Minneapolis following last weekend’s fatal shooting of protester Alex Pretti.

The news conference comes after President Donald Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area after Saturday’s deadly shooting, the second this month. But Homan also emphasized that the administration isn’t backing away from its crackdown on illegal immigration.

Vowing to stay until the “problem’s gone,” he seemed to acknowledge missteps while warning protesters they could face consequences if they interfere with federal officers.

“I do not want to hear that everything that’s been done here has been perfect. Nothing’s ever perfect,” Homan said.

He added later: “But threatening law enforcement officers, engaging and impeding, and obstruction, and assault is never OK, and there will be zero tolerance.”

Homan also hinted at the prospect of drawing down many of the roughly 3,000 federal officers taking part in the operation, but he seemed to tie that to cooperation from state and local leaders and a reduction in what he cast as interference from protesters.

“When the violence decreases, we can draw down the resources,” he said. “The drawdown is going to happen based on these agreements. But the drawdown can happen even more if the hateful rhetoric and the impediment and interference will stop.”

Despite Trump softening his harsh rhetoric about Minnesota officials — he said this week they were on a “similar wavelength” — there was little sign on the ground Wednesday of any big changes in the crackdown.

Pretti, 37, was fatally shot Saturday in a scuffle with the Border Patrol. Earlier this month, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

On Thursday, Homan doubled down on the need for jails to alert ICE to inmates who can be deported, and that transferring such inmates to the agency while they’re still in jail is safer because it would mean fewer officers having to be out on the streets looking for immigrants in the country illegally. ICE has historically relied on cooperation from local and state jails to notify the agency about such inmates.

“Give us access to illegal aliens, public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail,” he said.

Homan acknowledged that immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota haven’t been perfect, but he was also adamant that the administration isn’t surrendering its mission.

He also seemed to suggest a renewed focus on what ICE calls “targeted operations” designed to focus its efforts on apprehending immigrants who have committed crimes. He said the agency would conduct “targeted strategic enforcement operations” prioritizing “public safety threats.”

Homan’s arrival in Minnesota followed the departure of the Trump administration’s on-the-ground leader of the operation, Greg Bovino. Homan didn’t give a specific timeline for how long he would stay in Minnesota.

“I’m staying until the problem’s gone,” he said, adding that he has met elected officials and law enforcement leaders across the city and state, seeking to find common ground and suggested that he’s made some progress.

Santana reported from Washington.

Giovanna Dell’orto And Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press



