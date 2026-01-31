Toronto police search for missing 90-year-old man in city’s east end

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old man in the city’s east end.

Joseph Ng was last seen just before midnight on January 29 in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East, and police say they are concerned for his safety.

Ng is described as five-feet-five with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige coat, a red and black striped vest, blue jeans and blue rubber walking shoes.

Investigators say Ng may be driving a greyish-blue Toyota Corolla with Ontario licence plate DCKX9333.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.