With Poilievre’s leadership confirmed, Conservatives debate policy at convention

CALGARY — Delegates at the federal Conservative party convention in Calgary are set to hear from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith today.

The final day of the convention will also feature votes on changes to the party constitution and policies.

On Friday evening, the party cemented its leadership, giving Pierre Poilievre a strong mandate after more than 87 per cent of delegates voted to keep him at the helm.

That vote result came late in the evening after Poilievre spoke to delegates for about 45 minutes, in a speech that took aim at the Liberals for a rise in separatist sentiment in Alberta and Quebec.

The Tory leader has now cleared a final hurdle after last April’s election loss, when he lost his own seat and had to run in a byelection in an Alberta riding in August.

While the party faithful are enthusiastic about his leadership, national polls consistently suggest Canadians prefer Prime Minister Mark Carney to lead the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2026.