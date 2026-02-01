3-vehicle collision near Woodbine Beach sends 5 people to hospital
Posted February 1, 2026 2:12 pm.
Emergency crews responded to a serious three-vehicle collision in Toronto’s east-end on Sunday.
According to authorities, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Lakeshore Boulevard and Ashbridges Bay Park.
Five people were injured during the crash and were all brought to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say two of the patients were teenagers.
The cause of the crash has not been revealed.