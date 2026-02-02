Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

Officers were called to a residence near Central Parkway West and Confederation Parkway at around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2024, after reports of gunfire.

According to police, four masked suspects forced their way into the home and confronted the occupants while demanding cash and valuables. During the confrontation, one of the homeowners, 55‑year‑old Ruo Zhou Wei, was shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Atlas, triggering a search that involved extensive canvassing, forensic analysis, and multiple judicial authorizations. Police allege the investigation ultimately identified not only the four individuals believed to have entered the home, but several others accused of playing supporting roles.

Peel police investigate a homicide in the area of Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024. (Gaet Belair/CityNews).

7 men facing charges, including manslaughter, 2nd-degree murder: police

A series of search warrants and coordinated arrests led to the seizure of a firearm and the apprehension of seven men, all of whom remain in custody pending bail hearings.

Police say three of the accused — 25‑year‑old Sonam Wangchuk, 21‑year‑old Muhammad Rahimullah, and 21‑year‑old Tenzin Lama — have each been charged with second‑degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

Three additional men — 69‑year‑old Kang Lu, 65‑year‑old Kwok Chik, and 64‑year‑old Xi Chen — have each been charged with manslaughter.

A seventh man, 21‑year‑old Tenzin Jungney, faces several firearm‑related offences. Police say he has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and possession of property obtained by crime.

“These crimes cause profound and lasting trauma for families and undermine our community’s sense of safety. Every resident deserves to feel secure in their home,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“This investigation reflects the dedication of our officers and the critical support of our government partners in ensuring investigations like this are properly resourced, and those responsible for horrific crimes are held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau.

Photos