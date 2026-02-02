7 Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion that left homeowner dead: police

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 2, 2026 6:36 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 8:44 am.

Officers were called to a residence near Central Parkway West and Confederation Parkway at around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2024, after reports of gunfire.

According to police, four masked suspects forced their way into the home and confronted the occupants while demanding cash and valuables. During the confrontation, one of the homeowners, 55‑year‑old Ruo Zhou Wei, was shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Atlas, triggering a search that involved extensive canvassing, forensic analysis, and multiple judicial authorizations. Police allege the investigation ultimately identified not only the four individuals believed to have entered the home, but several others accused of playing supporting roles.

Peel police investigate a homicide in the area of Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024
Peel police investigate a homicide in the area of Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024. (Gaet Belair/CityNews).

7 men facing charges, including manslaughter, 2nd-degree murder: police

A series of search warrants and coordinated arrests led to the seizure of a firearm and the apprehension of seven men, all of whom remain in custody pending bail hearings.

Police say three of the accused — 25‑year‑old Sonam Wangchuk, 21‑year‑old Muhammad Rahimullah, and 21‑year‑old Tenzin Lama — have each been charged with second‑degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

Three additional men — 69‑year‑old Kang Lu, 65‑year‑old Kwok Chik, and 64‑year‑old Xi Chen — have each been charged with manslaughter.

A seventh man, 21‑year‑old Tenzin Jungney, faces several firearm‑related offences. Police say he has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and possession of property obtained by crime.

“These crimes cause profound and lasting trauma for families and undermine our community’s sense of safety. Every resident deserves to feel secure in their home,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“This investigation reflects the dedication of our officers and the critical support of our government partners in ensuring investigations like this are properly resourced, and those responsible for horrific crimes are held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau.

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

6m ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launches the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

2m ago

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

11m ago

Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance. Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal...

13m ago

