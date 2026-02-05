Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public’s help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit say the allegations date back to June 2025, when Ervin Binns allegedly sexually assaulted a female youth.

He is now wanted across the country for sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

Binns is described as mixed race, about five-feet, seven inches tall and 185 pounds, with a light complexion, short hair, and a Caribbean accent.

Police are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to contact them immediately.