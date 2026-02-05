‘Public trust in policing is fundamental:’ Olivia Chow, officials react to arrests of several Toronto officers

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the Toronto Chief of Police needs to 'earn trust back' from Torontonians following the arrests of 7 officers alleged to be involved in an organized crime ring.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 5, 2026 1:10 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 1:37 pm.

Amid startling news of the arrests of eight active-duty and retired Toronto police officers as part of a major organized crime and corruption probe, municipal officials are set to meet with Chief Myron Demkiw and are backing calls for an independent probe.

“The residents of Toronto deserve to know that the police officers they deal with every day can be trusted, not corrupt and acting with integrity,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said as she read from a prepared statement Thursday morning.

“Any police officer that is found to have committed crimes will be punished. Any officer working with organized crime deserves to be thrown in jail. Public trust in policing is fundamental.”

Chow made the remarks during an event to unveil a plaque recognizing the 1981 Toronto bathhouse raids, a coordinated police operation dubbed ‘Project Soap’ that saw officers force their way into four establishments and charge nearly 300 men. The raids prompted many members and allies of Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ community to rally for change.

The event happened minutes after a stunning news conference at the York Regional Police Service’s headquarters in Aurora where Chief Jim MacSween and Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan, alongside Demkiw, announced the results of ‘Project South.’

The broader seven-month investigation involves allegations of conspiracy to commit murder, corruption, breach of trust and disclosure of sensitive information, extortion, drug trafficking and instances where gunshots were fired. Nineteen others who don’t have backgrounds in policing are also facing charges. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Chow noted Demkiw and the Toronto Police Services Board asked Ontario’s inspector general of policing to conduct a probe of multiple aspects of the Toronto Police Service stemming from ‘Project South.’ The inspectorate is responsible for ensuring police services adhere to provincial laws and regulations.

“I support an independent review. We have to get to the bottom of how this can happen,” she said before talking about the importance of having civilian oversight functions.

“The chief of police has to earn that trust back by rooting out officers who have committed crimes and mak[ing] the necessary, systemic changes after the independent review.”

While talking about gradual, ongoing changes being made to the culture of the Toronto Police Service, Coun. Chris Moise said those charged aren’t representative of all officers.

“Yes, seven officers were arrested recently in regards to this corruption case, but again 99 per cent of the police service officers — people who work for the City — are honest officers who actually serve our community well and we should not lose sight of that,” he told reporters.

The Toronto Police Service Board (TPSB), chaired by Coun. Shelley Carroll, released a statement on Thursday in response to the ‘Project South’ investigation.

“The board holds all members of the Toronto Police Service to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability, and any allegations of criminal conduct are taken extremely seriously,” the statement said in part.

“The board also emphasizes that, every day, thousands of uniformed and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service carry out demanding and often unseen work in service of public safety and the communities they protect.”

It went on to discuss the “comprehensive” request that was made to Ontario’s inspector general of policing.

“The board believes such an inspection is necessary to provide the public with a credible and transparent assessment, and to identify any steps needed to strengthen accountability and public safety,” the statement said.

“In its request, the board has asked that consideration be given to matters including supervision and span of control; recruitment screening and ongoing vetting; access to police databases and information systems; evidence and property management practices; and substance use and fitness for duty.”

Councillors Amber Morley and Lily Cheng, along with four provincial and municipal civilian appointees, are also on the TPSB.

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

1h ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

3h ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

8h ago

Toronto, Vancouver show biggest signs of mortgage stress: CMHC

OTTAWA — The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it sees signs of financial stress among homeowners in Toronto and Vancouver, with missed mortgage payments projected to steadily increase. First-time...

1h ago

