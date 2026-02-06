Man, 60, charged in Oshawa stabbing

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 6, 2026 9:24 am.

A 60-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with several offences in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Athol Street East and Ritson Road South on Wednesday for reports of a man who had been stabbed after a verbal altercation inside a residence.

“Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody without incident,” authorities wrote in a statement released Friday. “The victim suffered serious injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel.”

Authorities have charged Robert Ryalen, 60, with several offences, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessing a dangerous weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing. No other details were released.

