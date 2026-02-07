updated
Man in his 30s dead after Woodbine Mall shooting: police
Posted February 7, 2026 4:05 pm.
Last Updated February 7, 2026 5:41 pm.
A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a shooting at Woodbine Shopping Centre Plaza, according to police.
Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a male victim with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.
It is also unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the mall.
Authorities say there is a heavy police presence in the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.