Police identify Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, as victim in Woodbine Mall shooting
Posted February 8, 2026 5:31 pm.
Last Updated February 8, 2026 5:37 pm.
Toronto police have identified a 37-year-old man who was killed during a “targeted shooting” in the parking lot of Woodbine Mall on Saturday.
Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Brampton resident Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakuma with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics, and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators say the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.
Footage from the crime scene shows a white SUV cordoned off by police with evidence markers on the ground.
This is Toronto’s third homicide of 2026.