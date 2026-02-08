Toronto police have identified a 37-year-old man who was killed during a “targeted shooting” in the parking lot of Woodbine Mall on Saturday.

Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Brampton resident Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakuma with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Footage from the crime scene shows a white SUV cordoned off by police with evidence markers on the ground.

This is Toronto’s third homicide of 2026.