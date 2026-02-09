WestJet suspending winter operations to Cuba amid fuel shortages

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 9, 2026 6:34 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 8:01 pm.

WestJet is suspending its winter flight program to Cuba and initiating an “orderly wind down” of operations amid a deepening fuel crisis that is now disrupting flights.

In a statement, a WestJet spokesperson said the airline is responding to “the developing situation in Cuba and the latest travel advisory by Global Affairs Canada,” which currently urges travellers to exercise a high degree of caution due to fuel shortages affecting essential services.

“Aligning with our focus to put guests and crew first and protect the integrity of our operation, WestJet Group has made the decision to begin an orderly wind down of our winter operations to Cuba,” the spokesperson said.

The suspension applies across WestJet, Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and Vacances WestJet Québec.

The airline will begin sending empty aircraft from Canada to Cuba to repatriate travellers currently vacationing on the island. Each aircraft will carry enough fuel for the round trip, eliminating the need to refuel in Cuba.

The airline said information on cancellations and next steps for affected customers will be posted on its Guest Updates Hub.

Air Canada confirmed it is also suspending service to Cuba due to the aviation fuel shortage, noting it will dispatch empty southbound flights to bring home roughly 3,000 travellers.

Cuba has been grappling with a worsening energy crisis, exacerbated by a U.S. blockade on oil shipments to the island. The shortages have increasingly affected transportation, power generation and now commercial aviation.

Air Transat said it has introduced a flexibility policy for customers with upcoming travel plans to Cuba, though it has not announced a suspension of service.

With files from The Canadian Press

