Kitchener elementary school VP arrested for child luring, sexual exploitation

A Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2026 7:55 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 7:58 pm.

Police say they have charged an employee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation. 

Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested Friday following a multi-jurisdictional probe involving Waterloo, Toronto and Sudbury police forces. 

They say the suspect is facing half a dozen charges that include possession, production and distribution of child sexual assault and abuse material, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child under the age of 16. 

Police say while they have notified the school board where the suspect works about the arrest, they believe the incidents Pleau has been charged with do not relate to any Waterloo Catholic District School Board students.

The board’s website shows Pleau is the vice principal at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. 

“We understand that this news will be concerning to members of our community,” read a statement from the school board. “As this matter proceeds through the legal system, we will continue to cooperate fully with police and remain focused on supporting our school community.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. 

