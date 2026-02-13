Police searching for missing 12-year-old child

Firaol, 12, was last seen in the Pharmacy and Danforth Avenues area.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 13, 2026 7:31 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 8:25 am.

Toronto police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old child last seen in Scarborough.

Officers say Firaol was last seen on Thursday around 3:20 p.m., in the Pharmacy Avenue and Danforth Avenue area. Police have since set up a command post at a school in the area.

Police describe Firaol as five-feet-two with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing a sweater, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Investigators say they are concerned for their safety.

