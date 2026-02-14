Drone strikes kill 2 in Ukraine and Russia ahead of US-brokered peace talks in Geneva

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Samya Kullab And Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2026 3:27 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 7:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drone strikes killed one person in Ukraine and another in Russia, officials said Saturday, ahead of fresh talks next week aimed at ending the war.

An elderly woman died when a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

In Russia, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a car in the border region of Bryansk, regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said.

The attacks came a day after a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod killed two people and wounded five, according to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Meanwhile, another round of U.S.-brokered talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine will take place next week in Geneva, days ahead of the fourth anniversary of the all-out Russian invasion of its neighbor, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said on Friday.

The discussions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, confirmed the new round of negotiations.

The talks take place against a backdrop of continued fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (750-mile) front line, relentless Russian bombardment of civilian areas of Ukraine and the country’s power grid, and Kyiv’s almost daily long-range drone attacks on war-related assets on Russian soil.

Previous U.S.-led efforts to find consensus on ending the war, most recently two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, have failed to resolve difficult issues, such as the future of Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland that is largely occupied by Russian forces.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelenskyy repeatedly thanked American and European allies for helping Ukraine by providing air defense systems that protect infrastructure like power plants and “save lives.”

“Russian attacks happen almost every night in Ukraine and at least once a week, massive strikes,” he said, speaking in English. “Without you Americans, Europeans, and everyone who stands with us, it would have been very, very difficult to hold on.”

He reiterated his belief that security guarantees for Ukraine must come before any peace agreement with Russia.

Zelenskyy said last week that the United States has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal. Previous deadlines given by U.S. President Donald Trump have passed largely without consequence.

___

Morton reported from London.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab And Elise Morton, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hard earned savings in question for several GTA investors

Several people reached out to Speakers Corner after they invested and worked with a financial planner in the GTA and are now seeking their money and answers. Lada Vorobyova is one of them. She and her...

1h ago

Suspect outstanding after shooting in Brampton

Peel police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a residence in Brampton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Veterans Drive near Mississauga...

13m ago

Major rally in North York to force street closures, TTC diversions on Saturday

A major rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran is scheduled to bring large sections of North York to a standstill on Saturday afternoon.  Toronto police are expecting crowds upwards...

8h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 8: February 14, 2026 BIATHLON Women's 7.5km Sprint: Shilo Rousseau, Nadia Moser, Pascale...

26m ago

Top Stories

Hard earned savings in question for several GTA investors

Several people reached out to Speakers Corner after they invested and worked with a financial planner in the GTA and are now seeking their money and answers. Lada Vorobyova is one of them. She and her...

1h ago

Suspect outstanding after shooting in Brampton

Peel police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a residence in Brampton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Veterans Drive near Mississauga...

13m ago

Major rally in North York to force street closures, TTC diversions on Saturday

A major rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran is scheduled to bring large sections of North York to a standstill on Saturday afternoon.  Toronto police are expecting crowds upwards...

8h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 8: February 14, 2026 BIATHLON Women's 7.5km Sprint: Shilo Rousseau, Nadia Moser, Pascale...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

10h ago

2:17
Crown Royal to remain on LCBO shelves after Ford government strikes deal with Diageo

After threatening to pull Crown Royal from LCBO shelves for months, Premier Doug Ford will keep the Canadian whiskey in stores, after striking a deal with its parent company Diageo. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

19h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

February 13, 2026 2:12 am EST EST

2:09
Cold start, light snow on Friday

Sunny but cold to start Friday with clouds building throughout the day and a chance of flurries and light snow in the evening and overnight.

February 12, 2026 7:32 pm EST EST

More Videos