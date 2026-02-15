Mikael Kingsbury captures Canada’s first 2026 Olympic gold in dual moguls

The King has restored Olympic order for Canada.

Mikael Kingsbury has given Canada its first gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 with a win on Day 9 in the Olympic debut of men’s dual moguls.

The most decorated moguls skier of all-time, Kingsbury, 33, won silver earlier in the Olympics in the men’s event when he lost a turns-score tiebreaker to Australia’s Cooper Woods after the two finished with the same score.

Sunday’s triumph, likely Kingsbury’s final appearance in the Olympics, marks his fifth career Winter Games medal (two gold, three silver).

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., beat longtime rival Ikuma Horishima in the final as the Japanese skier missed the final jump.

A jubilant Kingsbury slid as he crossed the finish line and pounded the snow with his fist in celebration.

Soon after, he embraced his partner Laurence Mongeon and their young son Henrik.

An emotional later Kingsbury sang “O Canada” atop the podium.

Canada now has nine medals at these Olympics — one gold, three silver, five bronze.

Kingsbury, one of Canada’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony, lived up to his favoured status in dual moguls. He had won gold in the event at the past four world championships.

Kingsbury also has 100 career World Cup wins and nine overall world championship golds.