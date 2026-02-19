NASA conducts second rocket fueling test that will decide when Artemis astronauts head to the moon

This photo provided by NASA shows the Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Jim Ross/NASA via AP) NASA

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2026 10:55 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 11:28 am.

NASA took another crack at fueling its giant moon rocket Thursday after leaks halted the initial dress rehearsal and delayed the first lunar trip by astronauts in more than half a century.

For the second time this month, launch teams began pumping more than 700,000 gallons (2.6 million liters) of supercold fuel into the rocket atop its launch pad.

It’s the most critical and challenging part of the two-day practice countdown. The outcome will determine whether a March launch is possible for the Artemis II moon mission with four astronauts.

During the rehearsal two weeks ago, dangerous amounts of supercold liquid hydrogen escaped from the connections between the pad and the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket. Engineers replaced a pair of seals and a clogged filter in hopes of getting through the repeat test at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA won’t set a launch date for the Artemis II mission until it passes the fueling demonstration. Like last time, the crew — three Americans and one Canadian — watched the test from afar.

The soonest astronauts could soar is March 6. They will become the first people to fly to the moon — making a 10-day out-and-back trip with no stops — since Apollo 17 in 1972. They won’t orbit or land.

NASA has been battling hydrogen fuel leaks ever since the space shuttle era, which provided many of the SLS engines. The first Artemis test flight without anyone on board was grounded for months by leaking hydrogen before finally blasting off in November 2022.

Going years between flights exacerbates the problem, according to NASA’s new administrator Jared Isaacman, a tech entrepreneur who financed his own trips to orbit through SpaceX.

Just two months into the job, Isaacman already is promising to redesign the fuel connections between the rocket and pad before the next Artemis III launch. Still a few years away, that mission will attempt to land two astronauts near the moon’s south pole.

“We will not launch unless we are ready and the safety of our astronauts will remain the highest priority,” he said last week on X.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

4h ago

'This was targeted:' Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from France,...

24m ago

Finance minister unveils Ottawa's 'follow the money' plan to tackle extortion

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing law enforcement and financial institutions together to fight extortion operations targeting Canadian businesses and households. Finance Minister François-Philippe...

16m ago

Canada's Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women's curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four. The Canadian women's curling rink beat South Korea's Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday. Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

4h ago

'This was targeted:' Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from France,...

24m ago

Finance minister unveils Ottawa's 'follow the money' plan to tackle extortion

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing law enforcement and financial institutions together to fight extortion operations targeting Canadian businesses and households. Finance Minister François-Philippe...

16m ago

Canada's Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women's curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four. The Canadian women's curling rink beat South Korea's Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday. Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

32m ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

18h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

1:55
Zuckerberg testifies at tech addiction trial

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has testified in a landmark trial against Meta and YouTube. Karin Caifa looks at the courtroom claims that the companies have deliberately made their apps addictive.

20h ago

More Videos