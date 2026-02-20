Cross-examination set to continue for complainant in Stronach sexual assault trial

TORONTO — A defence lawyer for Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is set to continue cross-examining one of his accusers today.

Leora Shemesh began questioning the woman, who is the fourth complainant to testify in the case, on Thursday afternoon after court took two unplanned pauses to deal with legal issues.

The issues arose after the woman repeatedly referred to her preparatory meetings with the prosecution while testifying about an alleged sexual assault that took place in the early 1980s.

Shemesh has previously indicated she will seek a stay of proceedings over allegations that some of the complainants were coached by the Crown ahead of the trial.

On Thursday, she pressed the woman on what was said during a January meeting, and the woman maintained that the Crown never advised her on how to give her evidence.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges stemming from alleged incidents involving seven complainants and dating back as far as the 1970s.

None of the complainants can be identified under a standard publication ban. All are expected to testify in the trial, which began last week after some delay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press