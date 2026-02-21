Ukraine strikes a key industrial site deep inside Russia

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, a local passes by a destroyed apartment building following an Russian air strike in the town of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP) Ukrainian 65 Mechanized brigade

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2026 6:24 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones struck an industrial site deep inside Russia on Saturday, which a Russian news channel said was a key state-owned missile factory.

The attack took place in Russia’s Udmurt Republic, leaving 11 hurt, three of whom were hospitalized, according to a Telegram post by Sergei Bagin, the local health minister.

“One of the republic’s facilities was attacked by drones” launched by Ukraine, regional head Alexander Brechalov said in another Telegram post. He added that the strike caused injuries and damage, but did not name the site or give further details.

An unofficial Russian news channel on Telegram, Astra, said the strike targeted the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a major state defense enterprise. Astra said its claim was based on an analysis of footage from residents.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

The Votkinsk factory, more than 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Ukraine, produces Iskander ballistic missiles, often used in strikes against the country, as well as nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Other Russian news channels posted videos and photos, which they said were from Votkinsk residents, showing black smoke rising from an industrial site and blown-out windows on buildings.

Another unofficial Russian Telegram channel, SHOT, which often quotes contacts in the security services, said residents of Votkinsk reported hearing at least three blasts during the night, as well as what they thought was the humming of drones.

The Associated Press

