At least 8 people rushed to hospital after bus crash on Hwy. 401 in Napanee

At least eight people were injured and rushed to a hospital following a single vehicle collision involving a coach bus, according to police.

Officers say the crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. on Highway 401 eastbound between County Road 4 and County Road 6, east of Napanee.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but police say slippery road conditions were reported in the area.

Eight passengers suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

