At least 8 people rushed to hospital after bus crash on Hwy. 401 in Napanee

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 22, 2026 11:06 pm.

At least eight people were injured and rushed to a hospital following a single vehicle collision involving a coach bus, according to police.

Officers say the crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. on Highway 401 eastbound between County Road 4 and County Road 6, east of Napanee.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but police say slippery road conditions were reported in the area.

Eight passengers suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

4h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

4h ago

Partial U.S. government shutdown blamed for NEXUS closure at Canadian airports

Canadian airports are warning travellers that NEXUS and Global Entry pre-clearance programs for U.S.-bound flights are suspended, with Vancouver's airport linking the news with a partial U.S. government...

2h ago

'We need support': Businesses in Toronto's Little Jamaica hope the Eglinton LRT will bring more foot traffic

Little Jamaica is located along a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West between Keele Street and Allen Road. It is a cultural and historical staple in the city, but businesses in the community have been significantly...

2h ago

