Truck drives into ditch after striking utility pole on Bayview Avenue, police say
Posted February 22, 2026 4:35 pm.
Last Updated February 22, 2026 4:36 pm.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch.
Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before 2:30 p.m. before veering off the road.
The pole was knocked down and was briefly blocking a southbound lane on Bayview Avenue until it was removed by first responders.
Toronto paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.