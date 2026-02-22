Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch.

Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before 2:30 p.m. before veering off the road.

The pole was knocked down and was briefly blocking a southbound lane on Bayview Avenue until it was removed by first responders.

Photo shows a utility pole that was knocked down after a collision on Bayview Avenue. (CityNews/Adrian Golombek)

Photo shows emergency crews at the scene of a collision on Bayview Avenue. (CityNews/Adrian Golombek)

Toronto paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.