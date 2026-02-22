U.S. Secret Service shot and killed armed man who entered the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service announced Sunday that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Although Trump often spends weekends at his resort, he was at the White House during this incident.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released. According to the Secret Service, he was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

He was shot by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff deputy, the agency said.

