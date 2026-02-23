Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit service, said crews identified an issue with underground electrical cables that supply power to the 510 Spadina streetcar network.

The problem “could take a couple of days to fix,” the TTC said. “Buses will run on 510 while repairs are being made.”

Service issues were first reported just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.