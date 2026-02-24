Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York’s Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Bishop Avenue around 8:16 a.m. for reports that a York Region bus had hit a pedestrian and a hydro pole. Officers arrived alongside Toronto paramedics, who assessed four patients at the scene.

Paramedics say all four individuals sustained minor injuries. One or two of them may be taken to the hospital for further treatment, though it’s not yet clear whether the pedestrian is among those being transported or if the injured are passengers from the bus.

There were multiple passengers on board at the time of the collision, police said. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Toronto Hydro has been notified, police said.

Crews remain on scene, and traffic restrictions are in place as officers work to gather information.