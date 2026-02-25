Wallace leads Thunder past Raptors 116-107; Gilgeous-Alexander misses hometown game

Oklahoma City Thunder's Cason Wallace (22) drives past Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2026 5:42 am.

Cason Wallace led all scorers with 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a late charge to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-107 on Tuesday.

Wallace also had eight rebounds and six assists as Oklahoma City (45-14) won its third straight. Isaiah Joe added 22 points.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton didn’t play for the Thunder as he recovers from an abdominal strain.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led Toronto (34-24) with 21 points, pulling down eight rebounds and adding four assists.

Immanuel Quickley had 17 points, and Ja’Kobe Walter came off the bench for 17.

All-stars Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were held to 15 points apiece.

Even without Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA champions dominated defensively. Oklahoma City’s smothering defence was particularly effective against Ingram through the second and third quarters and helped the visitors lead by as many as 25 points.

After an impressive start where Toronto outscored the Thunder 32-25 in the first quarter, the wheels came off. The Raptors struggled with possession and had no answers for OKC’s defence for long stretches of the game. Only a late fourth-quarter push made the game close.

The Raptors will play a back-to-back, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Toronto.

