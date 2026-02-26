CIBC reports $3.10B first-quarter profit, up from $2.17B a year earlier

TORONTO — CIBC reported a first-quarter profit of $3.10 billion, up from $2.17 billion a year earlier.

The bank says the profit amounted to $3.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.19 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $8.40 billion, up from $7.28 billion.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $568 million for the quarter, down from $573 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.76 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.20 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press