Sixth complainant to continue testifying at Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

TORONTO — One of the complainants in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial is set to continue testifying today after an emotional first day on the stand.

The woman is the sixth of seven complainants expected to testify in the trial, which began early this month after some delay.

Her testimony Wednesday was interspersed with tears and pauses to calm herself down.

The woman told the court she became a “social recluse” after Stronach sexually assaulted her in 1986.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people after founding the auto parts manufacturer Magna International, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges stemming from alleged incidents dating as far back as the 1970s.

On Wednesday, prosecutors withdrew one count of forcible confinement related to the complainant on the stand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press