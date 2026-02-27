Subway service resumes after chaotic rush hour transit commute on both Line 1 and 2

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted February 27, 2026 5:36 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 6:46 pm.

Subway service has resumed following a more than three-hour suspension on a stretch of Line 2, which made for a chaotic rush hour commute home.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the TTC advised commuters that trains were not running between St. George and Keele stations due to an injury at track level and that shuttle buses were being employed along the affected route.

However, there was no further update from transit officials for almost three hours until a social media post around 6 p.m., when they simply reiterated that “shuttle buses are running,” while providing alternative travel plans.

“GO Transit is available at Kipling, Dundas West, Union and Mimico for the cost of a TTC fare,” the agency said.

Commuters took to social media to question where and when the shuttle buses would be arriving, as large crowds appeared outside affected stations.

Service resumed on Line 2 just after 6:30 p.m.

Adding to the rush hour woes was a service disruption on Line 1 between St. George and Lawrence West stations due to a “security incident.” That incident also prevented Eglinton LRT trains from stopping at Cedarvale station. Trains resumed operation just after 5:30 p.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Another rent strike brewing in Toronto as landlord seeks retroactive increase

Residents of a west-end Toronto apartment building say they will be going on a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five...

37m ago

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

2h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Top Stories

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Another rent strike brewing in Toronto as landlord seeks retroactive increase

Residents of a west-end Toronto apartment building say they will be going on a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five...

37m ago

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

2h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:54
Toronto Fire working to rescue construction worker trapped in site trench

Toronto Fire Services is working to rescue a construction worker is trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson.

4h ago

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

7h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

7h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

8h ago

0:39
Durham police deputy chief suspended for using racial slur

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network.

8h ago

More Videos