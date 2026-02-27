Subway service resumes after chaotic rush hour transit commute on both Line 1 and 2

Subway service has resumed following a more than three-hour suspension on a stretch of Line 2, which made for a chaotic rush hour commute home.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the TTC advised commuters that trains were not running between St. George and Keele stations due to an injury at track level and that shuttle buses were being employed along the affected route.

However, there was no further update from transit officials for almost three hours until a social media post around 6 p.m., when they simply reiterated that “shuttle buses are running,” while providing alternative travel plans.

“GO Transit is available at Kipling, Dundas West, Union and Mimico for the cost of a TTC fare,” the agency said.

Commuters took to social media to question where and when the shuttle buses would be arriving, as large crowds appeared outside affected stations.

What no platform screen doors does to a transit system (St George Station at 5PM rush hour when the system is down bc of an injury on the tracks) pic.twitter.com/VvxxYIl7ob — jeho (@foolishyangban) February 27, 2026

Service resumed on Line 2 just after 6:30 p.m.

Adding to the rush hour woes was a service disruption on Line 1 between St. George and Lawrence West stations due to a “security incident.” That incident also prevented Eglinton LRT trains from stopping at Cedarvale station. Trains resumed operation just after 5:30 p.m.