Firearm, crossbow and $325K in drugs seized as police charge 6 in cross‑regional trafficking probe

According to investigators, the probe began in the fall of 2025 after police received information that two men were allegedly trafficking drugs across York Region and neighbouring municipalities. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 27, 2026 10:18 am.

York Regional Police say a months-long drug investigation has led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of a firearm, a crossbow, brass knuckles, cash and a large quantity of controlled substances valued at more than $325,000.

According to investigators, the probe began in the fall of 2025 after police received information that two men were allegedly trafficking drugs across York Region and neighbouring municipalities. As the investigation widened, officers identified additional suspects believed to be distributing controlled substances in the Town of Georgina and surrounding jurisdictions.

On Feb. 25 and 26, officers executed search warrants at homes in Georgina, Toronto and Vaughan. Police arrested six suspects and seized what they describe as a significant cache of weapons, drugs and cash.

Among the items seized were a handgun, a crossbow, brass knuckles and assorted ammunition. Officers also recovered more than $58,000 in cash and a variety of illicit substances, including cocaine, hydromorph-contin, methamphetamine, oxycocet and MDMA. Police estimate the drugs’ street value at approximately $325,000.

6 charged include 4 men from Toronto

Following the raids, multiple suspects were charged in connection with drug trafficking, weapons possession and fraud-related offences.

Police say 38‑year‑old Jesse Miller of Vaughan is charged with fraud exceeding $5,000, identity theft (two counts), personation with intent to gain advantage, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited and trafficking a controlled substance.

Sean Pain, 38, of Georgina, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime.

Gary MacDonald, 43, of Toronto, faces charges including trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts), unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possession of a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order (four counts), careless storage of a firearm, public mischief, fraud exceeding $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Usama Hamid, 31, of Toronto, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts), careless storage of ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime.

Timothy Persaud, 40, of Toronto, faces possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts), possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possession of a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order (two counts), careless storage of a firearm and breach of probation.

Kyle York, 31, of Toronto, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are urging anyone with additional information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

