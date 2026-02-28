Two men injured in Mississauga drive-by shooting

Two men were critically injured early Saturday morning during a drive-by shooting in Mississauga, according to police.

Officers were called to 7230 Darcel Avenue, near Goreway Drive in the City’s Westwood neighbourhood just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle, possibly a dark sedan.

Authorities say one of the victims is stable, and the other remains in critical condition.

No other details were released.