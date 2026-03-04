Green energy orgs applaud Canada-India agreements on renewables

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands following the presentation of agreements and joint statements in New Delhi, India on Monday, March 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 6:01 am.

OTTAWA — Some of Canada’s renewable energy organizations are applauding commitments Ottawa signed with India this week to advance development of solar, wind and hydrogen power.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spent four days in Mumbai and New Delhi, a trip which concluded with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and signing a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership.

Canada also committed to joining the India-led International Solar Alliance, an organization dedicated to building solar capacity. All other G7 countries are already members.

Simon Fraser University also signed an agreement with the Hydrogen Association of India to collaborate with Indian researchers to advance hydrogen development.

Canada will also upgrade to full member status in the Global Biofuels Alliance Canada, a group launched by Modi at the 2023 G20 to accelerate the global uptake of biofuels. Canada was previously only an observer.

Rachel Doran, executive director of the think tank Clean Energy Canada, said the agreements build on Canada’s commitment to multilateralism cited in Carney’s speech in Davos earlier this year.

“We know there’s going to be a glut of things like LNG on the horizon … whereas something like solar battery supply chains, many countries around the world are trying to make sure there are options available,” Doran told The Canadian Press.

“They don’t want to be sourcing from one country, i.e., China. And so to be partnering with a market that is as big and as quickly developing as India in some of these spaces, this is a great signal that Canada’s new multilateral approach is going to kind of focus on and consider some of these other advantages.”

Doran said India is one of the global leaders on moving to renewable energy. The country’s ministry of new and renewable energy says India is producing more than 271 gigawatts of power from renewables as of this month, and renewables account for more than half of its power supply.

While Canada has a higher percentage of its grid powered by non-emitting sources — largely hydroelectricity — it has much to learn from India about scaling up solar and storage.

“India is building its electricity system faster than ever before,” said Vittoria Bellissimo, CEO of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association.

“They’re going to depend heavily on solar. They’re going to learn how to build solar in ways that Canada hasn’t thought of yet, and we will get that experience.”

Canada and India also signed agreements to supply India with uranium and critical minerals, expanding Canada’s global customer base for energy exports.

Adam Chambers, the Conservative party critic for international trade, said that while his party welcomes India’s requests for more Canadian energy, the government isn’t moving fast enough to get it to market, particularly to the West Coast.

“The demand for more energy is not a surprise, nor is India’s requests as it now joins a long list of countries that has specifically asked for more Canadian energy,” Chambers said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister has yet to act swiftly to meet these demands — there are no proposed routes, no consultations and no leadership by the federal government to make this a reality.”

Bellissimo pointed to Canada’s plan to host an India-Canada Renewable Energy and Storage Summit later this year.

The summit, according to a joint statement from Carney and Modi, looks to “bring together industry, investors and government decision-makers to expand and diversify trade of these technologies into Canada, including through future procurements and supply chain partnerships.”

“We’re on a path to build more electricity than we ever have before, and we’re going to need really strong supply chains to do that,” Bellissimo said.

“And any step in the right direction with more co-operation is a good move in my books.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

1h ago

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

8h ago

1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing inside Toronto high‑rise

An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics. Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East,...

2h ago

Mother urges Canada to swiftly repatriate her son after reported transfer to Iraq

OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man says she fears for his safety behind bars in Iraq after receiving word from Canada's foreign ministry he may have been transferred there from detention in northeastern...

1h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

1h ago

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

8h ago

1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing inside Toronto high‑rise

An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics. Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East,...

2h ago

Mother urges Canada to swiftly repatriate her son after reported transfer to Iraq

OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man says she fears for his safety behind bars in Iraq after receiving word from Canada's foreign ministry he may have been transferred there from detention in northeastern...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Toronto & York Regional Police link two fatal shooting to same suspect

A cross-country manhunt is underway for two teenagers related to two GTA murders earlier this year. The shootings happened just weeks apart in Toronto and Vaughan. Beverley Andrews on where the investigation stands right now. 

8h ago

1:42
Canada-wide warrant for 19-year-old first-degree murder suspect from Edmonton

Two fatal shootings in Toronto have been linked to a 19-year-old man from Edmonton now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. Homicide investigators say he’s wanted on two counts first-degree murder.

11h ago

2:44
Community celebrates after deal reached to save Weston Lions Arena

A beloved ice rink that's been a hockey hub for decades will be saved from closure, after a months-long community campaign. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about the historic Weston Lions Arena.

12h ago

2:27
House Oversight Committee releases video of Clinton depositions

The U.S. House Oversight Committee releases video from Hillary and Bill Clinton's depositions on Jeffery Epstein. Michelle Mackey reports on the, at times, heated exchanges.

11h ago

3:22
Trump justifies war in Iran over claim Tehran would have attacked first

The U.S. president is justifying the attacks on Iran as several U.S. embassies in the Middle East are evacuated. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

More Videos