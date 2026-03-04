Toronto committee to review call for new pothole repair blitz strategy as crews continue catch-up efforts

As City of Toronto crews continue to catch up on the growing surge of potholes and complaints about local roads, there’s a new push at city hall to beef up resources going forward.

In a letter to Mayor Olivia Chow’s executive committee that’s set to be reviewed on Tuesday, she’s calling for a formal “ongoing pothole blitz” and local road repair strategy.

“This year, unprecedented winter weather means roads are in rough shape and this work is more important than ever,” the letter said.

Chow asked City of Toronto staff to use data from 311 complaints and “local road conditions” to help dictate an ongoing response, but there weren’t additional specifics contained in the letter.

CityNews asked Chow’s office for additional information on the proposed strategy and what she’s looking to have done.

“An ongoing pothole blitz strategy would involve planning for the staffing and equipment needed to carry out more regular and coordinated pothole repair efforts. The motion specifically asks staff to increase those efforts,” press secretary Braman Thillainathan said in a statement on Wednesday, adding City of Toronto staff already conduct visual and technological scans of roads.

“At the same time, we continue to encourage residents to report potholes to 311 to help ensure issues are identified and addressed as quickly as possible.”

Thillainathan added that 46 pothole repair crews were sent out on Toronto roads throughout the day on Wednesday

In mid-February, CityNews spoke with mechanics at an Etobicoke garage about the growing number of potholes. A spokesperson said at the time they were receiving two to four times more calls than normal from customers looking to have pothole-related damage to their vehicles repaired. CAA South Central Ontario staff also reported they’ve received calls about potholes.

A City of Toronto spokesperson said in a written statement at the time that there weren’t immediate plans for a pothole repair blitz. They added data showed municipal crews repaired 15,961 potholes between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13, 2026. During the same periods in 2025 and 2024, City staff repaired 32,597 and 38,439 potholes, respectively.

However, it appears crews have made progress in trying to address the problem. Days later, crews fanned out across the city to conduct a pothole blitz.

According to the municipality’s data page on potholes, 35,193 potholes were filled in as of Wednesday. As of this time in 2025 and 2024, crews filled in 36,779 and 59,880 potholes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chow touted $11 million in new funding for the “Fixing Roads Faster” program. She said the program is aimed at repaving local roads “in poor condition,” adding 24 such roads saw “accelerated resurfacing.” However, a 2025 report on Toronto’s infrastructure assets shows massive underspending to slow the decline when it comes to maintaining the city’s road network.