Toronto roads ‘destroyed’ by winter as city rolls out massive pothole blitz

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left streets cracked.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 25, 2026 7:46 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 9:05 am.

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left streets cracked, cratered, and increasingly hazardous for drivers.

“I understand the frustration drivers feel, the damage potholes can cause,” Chow said Tuesday, noting that fluctuating temperatures and repeated storms have created ideal conditions for widespread road deterioration. “Mother Nature hasn’t given us a break, but as soon as there is an opportunity, City crews will do a blitz.”

This year’s winter has been particularly punishing, with extreme cold snaps followed by sudden warmups and heavy snowfalls. City data shows pothole volumes typically spike during these conditions, and officials say 2026 is shaping up to be another high‑demand repair season.

According to the City of Toronto, potholes form when water seeps into small cracks in the pavement, freezes, expands, and forces the asphalt upward. Photo: Getty.

Chow increases city’s pothole repair budget for 2026

In 2025, Toronto filled more than 250,000 potholes, a figure that peaked in 2024, when city crews filled more than 280,000. According to city data, from Jan. 1, 2026, to Feb. 25, 2026, the city has repaired just over 23,000 potholes; more than 33,000 were repaired during the same timeframe in 2025, and over 47,000 were fixed in 2024.

Chow said she has increased the pothole repair budget from $5.5 million to $6.2 million for 2026, allowing for more crews, more materials, and faster response times.

According to the city, crews repair potholes year‑round when weather allows, but blitzes like Tuesday’s are timed to take advantage of brief windows of dry, above‑freezing conditions. The city says it aims to fix reported potholes within four days, though timelines can vary depending on weather and road conditions.

Chow urged residents to help identify the worst‑affected areas.

“Please report potholes to 3‑1‑1 so we can continue tracking and prioritizing the worst roads.”

Top Stories

Canadians return home after violent unrest in Puerto Vallarta leaves travellers stranded

Canadians arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday carried more than just luggage. Many stepped off their flights with visible relief after days of uncertainty in Puerto Vallarta, where sudden cartel-related...

4h ago

Toronto man arrested for luring children online for sexual purposes: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto for allegedly luring children for sexual purposes online. The police service says their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a proactive undercover...

36m ago

Canada pledges $8 million in food aid for Cuba as U.S. fuel blockade continues

OTTAWA — Canada is sending $8 million in food aid to people in Cuba, where a U.S. oil blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai, secretary...

50m ago

Special weather statement ends in Toronto following overnight snowfall; warm-up on the way

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday's morning commute. The snow arrived overnight Tuesday...

updated

1h ago

