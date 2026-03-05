Man charged after OPP investigate threat made against Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 5, 2026 1:10 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 1:31 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 20‑year‑old Alliston, Ont., resident after investigators say a threat was made against Premier Doug Ford.

Police say the investigation began on Feb. 13, when the OPP launched an investigation into a threat directed at the premier.

As a result, officers arrested Ramy Jamil Hanna of Alliston, Ont., and charged him with uttering threats to cause harm.

Hanna was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

In a statement, Inspector Anton Jelich of the Protective Services Section said the OPP treats all threats seriously, emphasizing that “everyone has a right to feel safe” and that officers will fully investigate incidents of this nature regardless of who is targeted.

The OPP is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact police.

