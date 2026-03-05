Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 20‑year‑old Alliston, Ont., resident after investigators say a threat was made against Premier Doug Ford.

Police say the investigation began on Feb. 13, when the OPP launched an investigation into a threat directed at the premier.

As a result, officers arrested Ramy Jamil Hanna of Alliston, Ont., and charged him with uttering threats to cause harm.

Hanna was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

In a statement, Inspector Anton Jelich of the Protective Services Section said the OPP treats all threats seriously, emphasizing that “everyone has a right to feel safe” and that officers will fully investigate incidents of this nature regardless of who is targeted.

The OPP is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact police.