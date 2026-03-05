Maple Leafs trade Nicolas Roy to Avalanche for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nicolas Roy reacts after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during second period NHL action in Toronto on Tuesday Dec. 30, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 5, 2026 12:16 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 12:25 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded centre Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche for two draft picks, the team announced on Thursday.

The Leafs will receive a top-10-protected conditional first-round pick in 2027. Should the 2027 pick fall in the top 10, the Avalanche will send its 2028 unprotected first-round selection to Toronto.

Colorado is also sending one of its 2026 fifth-round draft picks to the Maple Leafs for Roy; the lowest of those three picks will be transferred to Toronto, the team confirmed.

Roy, 29, has one more year left on his contract that will pay him $3 million next season. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last summer as part of the sign-and-trade that sent winger Mitch Marner to Vegas.

Roy, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23 with the Golden Knights, registered five goals and 20 points in 59 games with the Leafs, his first and only season in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have lost five-straight games and sit second-last in the Atlantic Division with 65 points. Toronto held out Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton and Oliver Ekman-Larsson for roster management purposes on Wednesday, an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Barring an unforeseen run, the Maple Leafs are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

10m ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

19m ago

Most on-street, metered parking spots across Toronto in line to see rate increases

The Toronto Parking Authority board is set to vote on the proposed rate increased during a meeting on March 11, 2026.

1h ago

Brad Bradford calls for police at every TTC station, platform-edge doors to improve safety

City councillor and mayoral hopeful Brad Bradford is calling for more safety measures at TTC stations, including the much-talked-about installation of platform-edge doors along the transit system. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

10m ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

19m ago

Most on-street, metered parking spots across Toronto in line to see rate increases

The Toronto Parking Authority board is set to vote on the proposed rate increased during a meeting on March 11, 2026.

1h ago

Brad Bradford calls for police at every TTC station, platform-edge doors to improve safety

City councillor and mayoral hopeful Brad Bradford is calling for more safety measures at TTC stations, including the much-talked-about installation of platform-edge doors along the transit system. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Potential measles exposure reported at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Public Health is warning residents of measles exposure after a confirmed case traveled through Pearson Airport.

4h ago

1:52
Thursday rainfall to bring cooler temperatures before weekend warm up

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation, a risk of freezing drizzle, and a run of double‑digit temperatures that could last until mid‑next week.

6h ago

2:51
Showers and freezing drizzle chance on Thursday

Showers and freezing drizzle is expected on Thursday and could continue into Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:25
GTA riding gas price roller coaster

Drivers across the GTA are getting a sense of sticker shock as the price to fill up keeps bumping higher. David Zura explains why.

20h ago

2:36
Tory’s exit sets up potential two-way mayoral race in Toronto

City councillor Brad Bradford says he won’t be seeking Tory’s endorsement while other potential candidates consider entering the race. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

More Videos