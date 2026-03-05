The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded centre Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche for two draft picks, the team announced on Thursday.

The Leafs will receive a top-10-protected conditional first-round pick in 2027. Should the 2027 pick fall in the top 10, the Avalanche will send its 2028 unprotected first-round selection to Toronto.

Colorado is also sending one of its 2026 fifth-round draft picks to the Maple Leafs for Roy; the lowest of those three picks will be transferred to Toronto, the team confirmed.

Roy, 29, has one more year left on his contract that will pay him $3 million next season. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last summer as part of the sign-and-trade that sent winger Mitch Marner to Vegas.

Roy, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23 with the Golden Knights, registered five goals and 20 points in 59 games with the Leafs, his first and only season in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have lost five-straight games and sit second-last in the Atlantic Division with 65 points. Toronto held out Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton and Oliver Ekman-Larsson for roster management purposes on Wednesday, an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Barring an unforeseen run, the Maple Leafs are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.