Maple Leafs cough up lead, lose 5th-straight in shootout to Devils

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown, right, is congratulated by New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass (12) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 5, 2026 6:08 am.

Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout, Connor Brown forced overtime with a tying goal with 2:21 left in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat Toronto 4-3 on Wednesday night, sending the Maple Leafs to their fifth straight loss. 

Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk also scored in regulation for the Devils, who have won three in a row and improved to 25-8-1 when scoring at least three goals. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

William Nylander, Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies had goals for the Maple Leafs, who haven’t won since beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Feb. 3 — their last game before the Olympic break. Anthony Stolarz made 44 saves.

Cotter put a backhander past Stolarz to start the shootout for the Devils. After Nylander’s wrister was stopped, Bratt also scored on a backhander to put New Jersey up 2-0 in the shootout. Auston Matthews’ wrist shot was then stopped by Markstrom, giving the Devils the victory. 

With the game tied at 2 in the third period, Knies batted in the rebound of John Tavares’ shot past Markstrom to put Toronto ahead with 6:10 left.

Brown took a pass from Gritsyuk on a rush toward the net and roofed a quick shot in tight past Stolarz to tie it at 3 with 2:21 remaining. 

The Devils outshot the Maple Leafs 47 to 27 in regulation.

New Jersey was without defenseman Brett Pesce, who suffered a lower-body injury against Florida on Tuesday night.

Toronto scratched forwards Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, as well as defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, ahead of Wednesday’s game due to roster management purposes. All three players are said to be generating interest approaching Friday’s trade deadline.

McMann and Laughton will be free agents this summer, while Ekman-Larsson has two years remaining on his contract that will pay him $3.5 million per season. He currently has a 16-team no-trade list.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to 'unplanned track work'

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to "unplanned track work" on UP Express. UP Express riders will...

32m ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to 'unplanned track work'

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to "unplanned track work" on UP Express. UP Express riders will...

32m ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Showers and freezing drizzle chance on Thursday

Showers and freezing drizzle is expected on Thursday and could continue into Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:25
GTA riding gas price roller coaster

Drivers across the GTA are getting a sense of sticker shock as the price to fill up keeps bumping higher. David Zura explains why.

13h ago

2:36
Tory’s exit sets up potential two-way mayoral race in Toronto

City councillor Brad Bradford says he won’t be seeking Tory’s endorsement while other potential candidates consider entering the race. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:25
Food banks work to be diet inclusive

Food bank use is on the rise, and with it a rise in a dietary requirements and restrictions. Feeding people is more than just filing stomachs, its giving a foundation to a healthy and happy life

13h ago

2:12
Could the city pay you to shovel snow in Toronto?

Mayor Olivia Chow wants to pay you to shovel Toronto out of its next storm, borrowing an idea from New York City. Brandon Choghri hits the streets to see if residents are ready to roll up their sleeves.

14h ago

More Videos