Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West just before 6:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Investigators say one vehicle struck a pole which fell on a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, one of the drivers fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.