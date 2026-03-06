Toronto man charged in alleged $2.5M investment scam, multiple victims impacted

40‑year‑old Sergiy Shchavyelyev of Toronto was charged, police said. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2026 9:01 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 9:12 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an alleged multi‑million‑dollar investment scam.

The force’s Financial Crimes Unit launched the investigation in March 2025 after a victim reported losing money in what police describe as an investment fraud.

According to investigators, the victim invested funds in February 2024 through a man who owned a company called Equity Line Service Corporation, who promised a return that never materialized.

Authorities learned in February 2025 that five more people had also invested money with the same individual. Police allege the suspect misappropriated more than $2.5 million from the group for personal gain rather than investing it.

Following what police called a “thorough investigation,” 40‑year‑old Sergiy Shchavyelyev of Toronto was arrested and charged on Dec. 9, 2025, with six counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police have released a photo of the accused, believing that additional victims might come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

