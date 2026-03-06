Woman sues author Amy Griffin, saying her memoir ‘The Tell’ stole stories of sexual abuse

FILE - G9 Ventures founder Amy Griffin attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File) 2025 Invision

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2026 9:00 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 9:21 pm.

A woman has sued author and venture capitalist Amy Griffin over her bestselling 2025 memoir “The Tell,” saying that Griffin’s descriptions of childhood sexual abuse in the book were stolen from her experience.

The plaintiff identifies herself only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. An attorney for Griffin called the suit “absurd” and “meritless.”

In “The Tell,” published a year ago, Griffin writes that undergoing therapy using the psychedelic drug MDMA uncovered previously buried childhood memories of being sexually abused by a teacher at her middle school in Amarillo, Texas, in the 1980s.

“I knew that these memories were real,” Griffin writes in the book. “My body knew what had happened to me.”

The memoir was an Oprah’s Book Club selection and was also touted by Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says the descriptions match her own sexual assaults by a different teacher at a school dance and in a school bathroom. The lawsuit says Griffin had reason to know about the abuse.

“’The Tell’ constitutes neither a genuine nor harmless memoir,” the lawsuit says, alleging Griffin engaged in intrusion, invasion of privacy, publication of private facts, negligence and infliction of emotional distress. It seeks damages to be determined at trial.

The lawsuit also names Griffin’s publishers and a ghostwriter as defendants.

The New York Times published a story in September raising questions about the book. It included people who expressed doubts about the reliability of the memories. The story also pointed out financial ties between Griffin and the prominent people who helped promote the book.

The plaintiff first learned of the existence of the memoir when the Times reached out to her during its reporting.

“She immediately recognized that the character of Claudia appeared to be based on herself,” the lawsuit says. “She further recognized that a number of stories attributed to the memories of Defendant GRIFFIN that supposedly resurfaced during MDMA therapy were actually her own real life past experiences.”

Griffin’s attorney, Thomas A. Clare, said in an email: “We look forward to exposing these meritless claims in court, as well as the deeply flawed New York Times reporting that is at the center of it.”

“Just like the New York Times manufactured a false narrative about Amy Griffin and ‘The Tell,’ it also engineered the premise for this absurd lawsuit,” Clare said. “After two New York Times reporters instigated this whole situation by bringing the book to her attention, the Plaintiff made her own choice to publicize her narrative to a global audience.” He added, “For its part, the Times took full advantage, publicizing this inaccurate narrative despite receiving many red-flag warnings.”

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokeswoman, said in response, “We’re confident in the accuracy of our reporting.”

The lawsuit says that when the plaintiff was assaulted at the school dance, she was wearing a dress she had borrowed from Griffin. The lawsuit says the abuse would have been apparent to some people at the dance because of how she left and how she returned. It also says the dress was returned to Griffin with bodily fluids from the assault. The plaintiff also said she asked Jesus for forgiveness for the assault at a church youth group meeting that Griffin attended.

The lawsuit says she met with Griffin for the first time in decades at a California coffee shop in 2019, a meeting that is recounted in the book. But the woman said she did not discuss her sexual assaults during the meeting.

The plaintiff says she did describe the abuse in detail to a talent agent who called her later about her life story. According to the lawsuit, the agent told the plaintiff he learned about her and her stories through an unidentified third party. The lawsuit says the agent stopped contact when she began asking him too many probing questions about him, and that details from the conversations “found their way into ‘The Tell.’ ”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

17m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor's removal from line of succession

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his "deplorable" actions. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions...

2h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

58m ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

17m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor's removal from line of succession

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his "deplorable" actions. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions...

2h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Leafs trade McMann, Laughton in deadline deals

The Maple Leafs appear to be waving the white flag this season, swapping key players for picks at the trade deadline. Brandon Choghri has the details.

3h ago

2:49
Ford floats idea to fill part of Lake Ontario for convention centre

Ontario's premier has suggested that a portion of Toronto's waterfront could be filled in to create the land needed for a new two-million square-foot facility. Mark McAllister reports.

3h ago

0:30
Ontario to 'spring forward' this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province.

8h ago

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

8h ago

3:10
Delay in access to info a hurdle in extortion cases: police 

As Canada grapples with an alarming increase in extortion cases, police are calling for better and more expedient access to information held by internet providers and cell phone carriers.

8h ago

More Videos