1 of 2 suspects wanted in 2024 shooting death in North York in custody

Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and 42-year-old Debbie Jones are seen in this undated photo. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 7, 2026 11:37 am.

One of two people wanted in the shooting death of a Toronto man almost a year and a half ago has been arrested.

Anthony McBean, 42, was found shot to death on the evening of September 30, 2024, at a plaza on the northwest corner of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Investigators identified two suspects in the case, 35-year-old Ricardo Manuel Bailey and 42-year-old Debbie Jones. Police believed both suspects fled to Jamaica following the shooting.

On March 6, police said Jones was extradited from Jamaica and returned to Canada, where she was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in McBean’s death.

Investigators continue to search for Bailey, who they believe is still in Jamaica.

