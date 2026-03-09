Hamilton resident charged with allegedly threatening Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 9, 2026 3:38 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 3:40 pm.

For the second time in the last few days an Ontario resident has been charged with allegedly directing threats at Premier Doug Ford.

Last week Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged 20‑year‑old Alliston, Ont., resident, Ramy Jamil Hanna, with uttering threats to cause harm.

Investigators alleged that threat was directed at Ford.

On Monday, OPP announced a second, similar charge against a Hamilton man.

An investigation into the latest incident began on February 22, 2026 and culminated with the arrest of Lucas Bauer, 25.

He’s facing a charge of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Bauer has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear back in court in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2026.

“Threats are criminal in nature and will not be tolerated,” OPP Inspector Anton Jelich said in a release. “The OPP takes every incident seriously and is committed to investigating these matters, regardless of who is impacted.”

OPP have not divulged any further information into the nature of the threats.

